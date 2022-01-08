A Table for Two

One woman must learn to love again with the help of her supper club friends and the man next door in this delightful enemies-to-lovers small-town romance that's perfect for fans of Jill Shalvis and Jenny Hale!



Software developer Gabriel Cunningham is overworked and nearing burnout, so when his sister asks him to move to Firefly Lake to watch over their grandmother, it seems the perfect—albeit temporary in his mind—solution to his problems. He can take some time off and the change in scenery is just what he needs to get his health on track. And it doesn’t hurt that his next-door neighbor is both sexy and a fantastic cook. It’s just unfortunate that their first meeting was more of a disaster than a meet-cute.



After a bad breakup, Serenity Wheeler has finally found a Zen-like balance in her life. She’s happy working as a nurse and serving up delicious meals to her friends at her bi-monthly supper club—and she doesn’t plan on letting anything or anyone upset that equilibrium, especially a man. Gabriel might be hot and his kisses might remind of her of what she’s been missing, but she knows he doesn’t plan to stick around—and she won’t allow her heart to be broken again.