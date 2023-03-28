Orders over $45 ship FREE

A Table for Two
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Table for Two

by Sheryl Lister

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Mass Market
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback
Mass Market
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 28, 2023

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

Forever Logo

ISBN-13

9781538724187

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

One woman must learn to love again with the help of her supper club friends and the man next door in this delightful enemies-to-lovers small-town contemporary romance that's perfect for fans of Jill Shalvis and Jenny Hale!

The best meals. The perfect company. And just enough sparks to make it complicated . . .
 
Serenity Wheeler’s Supper Club is all about getting together with great friends, incredible food, and a whole lot of dishing—not for hooking up. Still, Serenity knows inviting her friend’s brother to one of her dinners is just good manners, but the ultra-fine, hazel-eyed Gabriel Cunningham has a gift for saying the wrong thing at the really wrong time. Especially when it comes to her cooking.

Gabriel isn’t quite sure how they got off on the wrong foot, but something about Serenity makes him nervous. Maybe it’s because he’s new to the small-town vibe. Maybe it’s because the woman is so gorgeous that he can’t think straight. Or maybe it’s because there’s an attraction between them he can’t seem to shake.

Though refreshments and camaraderie may be the supper club’s mantra, Serenity and Gabriel know there’s more between them than just sharing delicious meals. But she can’t let herself fall for Gabriel. Because while cooking with love is one thing, trusting it is quite another…

What's Inside

Read More Read Less