Rediscover eight people in the Bible whose hopes and expectations went from disappointment to life-changing transformation through Jesus.





Remarkable Hope reveals a pattern of hope where individuals were surprised by Jesus in drastic ways after they placed their hope in him and were–at first–disappointed. Their stories show his work was rarely what they anticipated.





As we observe Christ’s faithful commitment to these Biblical characters who hoped in him, we are wowed by his unseen plan. We are comforted by his orchestration of circumstances and revived by his enduring presence. Remarkable Hope helps us gladly declare, like the apostle Paul, that “our hope does not disappoint us.”