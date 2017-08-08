Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Shauna Letellier
Shauna Letellier is the author of Remarkable Faith: When Jesus Marveled at Faith in Unremarkable People. Her writing has been featured at Girlfriends in God, the Huffington Post, Day Spring’s (in)courage, The MOB Society, For Every Mom and MomSense Magazine (now called Hello Dearest), a publication of MOPS International. She attended Focus on the Family’s Leadership Institute and is a graduate of Grace University in Omaha, Nebraska.
By the Author
Remarkable Hope
Rediscover eight people in the Bible whose hopes and expectations went from disappointment to life-changing transformation through Jesus.Remarkable Hope reveals a pattern of hope where…
Remarkable Faith
This collection of inspirational vignettes, based on eight of the Bible's unlikely examples of faith, will give readers a fresh intimacy with Jesus.REMARKABLE FAITH tells…