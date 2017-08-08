Shauna Letellier is the author of Remarkable Faith: When Jesus Marveled at Faith in Unremarkable People. Her writing has been featured at Girlfriends in God, the Huffington Post, Day Spring’s (in)courage, The MOB Society, For Every Mom and MomSense Magazine (now called Hello Dearest), a publication of MOPS International. She attended Focus on the Family’s Leadership Institute and is a graduate of Grace University in Omaha, Nebraska.



