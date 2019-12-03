Heal from yesterday’s pain and find hope for tomorrow with this inspirational guide for Christians–and learn how God’s faithfulness is working for your good, even when times are tough.

If we are truly blessed to be a blessing, then we can take the lessons we learn in hardships and turn them around to help others navigate through their seasons of struggle. Hope and healing are the two words God has given us as a church. Hope for tomorrow and healing from yesterday. Shaun Nepstad believes God wants to use our stories to bring hope and healing to others.





When it comes to life, we’ve all asked, “Is there more?” We want to believe there’s more to life than what we’re currently experiencing. But the problem is, so much in life promises more but doesn’t deliver. There’s actually only One who can deliver the “more” we need, and that is Jesus. He delivers more than what we ask for or can even imagine. Consistently. Without fail. No matter what our situation looks like. DON’T QUIT IN THE DIP inspires us to keep fighting. To keep believing. And to keep helping us experience God’s full blessing.