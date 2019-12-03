Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Shaun Nepstad
Shaun Nepstad and his wife, Dianna, founded Fellowship Church in Antioch, California, in 2002. Over the past nine years, the church has grown from 350 to over 5,000 in weekly attendance and expanded to two campuses, and it was recognized by Outreach magazine as #25 on its 2018 list of 100 Fastest Growing Churches. He and his wife, along with their four daughters, live in Brentwood, California.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Don't Quit in the Dip
Heal from yesterday's pain and find hope for tomorrow with this inspirational guide for Christians--and learn how God's faithfulness is working for your good, even…