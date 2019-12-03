Shaun Nepstad

Shaun Nepstad and his wife, Dianna, founded Fellowship Church in Antioch, California, in 2002. Over the past nine years, the church has grown from 350 to over 5,000 in weekly attendance and expanded to two campuses, and it was recognized by Outreach magazine as #25 on its 2018 list of 100 Fastest Growing Churches. He and his wife, along with their four daughters, live in Brentwood, California.