You Don't Even Know Me

Stories and Poems About Boys

by

In 9 stories and 15 poems, Sharon G. Flake provides insight into the minds of a diverse group adolescent African American males. There’s Tow-Kaye, getting married at age 16 to love of his life, who’s pregnant. He knows it’s the right thing to do, but he’s scared to death. James writes in his diary about his twin brother’s terrible secret, which threatens to pull James down, too. Tyler explains what it’s like to be a player with the ladies. In a letter to his uncle, La’Ron confesses that he’s infected with HIV. Eric takes us on a tour of North Philly on the Fourth of July, when the heat could make a guy go crazy. Still, he loves his hood. These and other unforgettable characters come to life in this collection of urban male voices. Sharon’s G. Flake’s talent for telling it like it is will leave readers thinking differently, feeling deeply, and definitely wanting more.

Note: this will be a possibly become a bind-up with WHO AM I WITHOUT HIM.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Adolescence

On Sale: December 4th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9781368019453

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Trade Paperback
