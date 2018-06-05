Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Begging for Change
Is there greed in Raspberry Hill’s genes?
In this sequel to Coretta Scott King Honor Book MONEY HUNGRY, once-homeless Raspberry Hill vows never to end up on the streets again. It’s been a year since Raspberry’s mother threw her hard-earned money out the window like trash, so to Raspberry money equals security and balance. And she’s determined to do anything to achieve it.
But when a troubled neighborhood teenager attacks her mother and Raspberry’s drug-addicted father returns, Raspberry becomes desperate for her life to change and ends up doing the unthinkable, potentially ruining her friendships and losing her self-respect along the way. Will Raspberry accept that nothing good comes of bad money? Or is she destined to follow in her father’s footsteps?
PRAISE FOR BEGGING FOR CHANGE:
"Flake's strength . . . lies in developing genuine, believable adults and children who continue to grow and change through their relationships with each other."
—BCCB, starred review
"Flake's charged, infectious dialogue will sweep readers through the first-person story."—Booklist, starred review