Begging for Change

But when a troubled neighborhood teenager attacks her mother and Raspberry’s drug-addicted father returns, Raspberry becomes desperate for her life to change and ends up doing the unthinkable, potentially ruining her friendships and losing her self-respect along the way. Will Raspberry accept that nothing good comes of bad money? Or is she destined to follow in her father’s footsteps?

In this sequel to Coretta Scott King Honor Book MONEY HUNGRY, once-homeless Raspberry Hill vows never to end up on the streets again. It’s been a year since Raspberry’s mother threw her hard-earned money out the window like trash, so to Raspberry money equals security and balance. And she’s determined to do anything to achieve it.