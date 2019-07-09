Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dressed

Dressed

A Philosophy of Clothes

by

For readers of Women in Clothes, a philosophical guide to fashion

We all get dressed. But how often do we pause to think about the place of clothes in our world? What unconscious thoughts do we express when we dress every day? Can a philosophy of living be wrapped up in a winter coat? Can we see a handbag not just as an object, but as an idea?

Dressed is the thinking person’s book about clothes. Ranging freely from suits to shoes, from Marx’s coat to Madame X’s gown, philosopher Shahidha Bari unveils the hidden power of what we wear, addressing the deepest questions of who we are and how we choose to face the world.

Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Art / Criticism & Theory

On Sale: March 17th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781541645998

ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews