Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Shahidha Bari
Shahidha Bari is Professor of Fashion Cultures and Histories at the London College of Fashion and fellow of the Forum for European Philosophy at LSE. She was one of the first ever BBC Radio 3 New Generation Thinkers, in 2011, and won the Observer/Anthony Burgess Prize for Arts Journalism in 2015. She lives in London.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Dressed
For readers of Women in Clothes, a philosophical guide to fashion We all get dressed. But how often do we pause to think about the…