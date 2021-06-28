It’s late 2017, Trump has been president one year, and this aging, late-20s fuccboi is broke, bitter, and washed. Having already done did and failed at everything he set out in life to do—cross-country walker, SoundCloud rapper, weed grower—he now finds himself back in his college city, scrapping, tryna write, doing stimulant-fueled bike deliveries to eat. In thirsty pursuit of his ex, unable to accept that she has dropped him. And yet, still engaging in all the same fuckery—skrt-ing decisions, being coy and spineless, maintaining a rotation of baes—that led to her leaving in the first place. But how sustainable is this mode. How much fuckery is too much fuckery? Fuccboi finna find out.