A Novel

by Sean Thor Conroe

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316395014

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: January 25th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Coming Of Age

PAGE COUNT: 352

A jaw-droppingly original examination of masculinity under late capitalism from an electrifying new voice, for readers of Sheila Heti, Nico Walker, and Junot Diaz.

I was a modern-day hunter, riding my horse-bike around, delivering food to these basic fucks unable not only to make it themselves but even pick it up; hunting for food—foraging for nuts—at night, when safe from emotional predators; loving all my baes equally, according to the non-ownership-based polyamory of matriarchal yore.

It’s late 2017, Trump has been president one year, and this aging, late-20s fuccboi is broke, bitter, and washed. Having already done did and failed at everything he set out in life to do—cross-country walker, SoundCloud rapper, weed grower—he now finds himself back in his college city, scrapping, tryna write, doing stimulant-fueled bike deliveries to eat. In thirsty pursuit of his ex, unable to accept that she has dropped him. And yet, still engaging in all the same fuckery—skrt-ing decisions, being coy and spineless, maintaining a rotation of baes—that led to her leaving in the first place. But how sustainable is this mode. How much fuckery is too much fuckery? Fuccboi finna find out.



 

“Got under my skin in the way the best writing can.”—SHEILA HETI
“Blazes a sonic trail through the tangles of experience. A contemporary künstleroman—a coming of age of an artist. So much about the struggle to find a nourishing and communally beneficial but still honest and not self-suppressing way to be a man.”—SAM LIPSYTE, author of HARK
“A completely unique voice . . . sounds like no one I know.”—SCOTT MCCLANAHAN, author of THE SARAH BOOK
