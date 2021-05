Sean Thor Conroe was born Kamura Shō in Tokyo in 1991. He received his BA from Swarthmore College, and is an MFA candidate at Columbia University. His writing has appeared in New York Tyrant, Hobart, The Nervous Breakdown, and Volume 1 Brooklyn. He has guest edited New York Tyrant Magazine and is the host of the book podcast 1storypod. He lives in Harlem.