Sunnyside Plaza
Wonder meets Three Times Lucky in a story of empowerment as a young woman decides to help solve the mystery of multiple suspicious deaths in her group home — now in paperback!
Sally Miyake can’t read, but she learns lots of things. Like bricks are made of clay and Vitamin D comes from the sun. Sally is happy working in the kitchen at Sunnyside Plaza, the community center she lives in with other adults with developmental disabilities. For Sally and her friends, Sunnyside is the only home they’ve ever known.
Everything changes the day a resident unexpectedly dies. After a series of tragic events, detectives Esther Rivas and Lon Bridges begin asking questions. Are the incidents accidents? Or is something more disturbing happening?
The suspicious deaths spur the residents into taking the investigation into their own hands. But are people willing to listen?
Sunnyside Plaza is a human story of empowerment, empathy, hope, and generosity that shines a light on this very special world.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Sunnyside Plaza:
*"A tender insight into being different and wonderful."—Kirkus, starred review
*"A resoundingly poignant novel with an acutely intuitive and empathic protagonist."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"...filled with compassion, determination, intrigue, and the restored faith in the power of community."—School Library Connection
"Sunnyside Plaza is a light in the shadows that illuminates the humanity in us all. It's a book as special as its characters. A treasure."
— Jerry Spinelli, Newbery winning author of Maniac Magee and The Warden's Daughter
"A beautiful book that focuses on empathy, not pity, to introduce readers to a new world. I enjoyed every minute I spent with the characters of Sunnyside Plaza."— Stacy McAnulty, bestselling author of The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl
"Sunnyside Plaza is a gem of a read! I highly recommend this mystery to anyone who loves to learn about people. Scott Simon got it all right when creating characters with intellectual disabilities and showing the strength that human connections make in one's life."— Kathy Detwiler, Buttonwood Books & Toys (Cohasset, MA)
"When the residents of Sunnyside Plaza - a group home for adults with developmental disabilities - start unexpectedly passing away, a young woman must work with the other Sunnysiders to figure out what's happening. Scott Simon's characters are instantly emotionally engaging and their resiliency and determination to help and protect each other will have readers of all ages deeply invested in their story."— Colin Sneed, Flyleaf Books (Chapel Hill, NC)
"Sunnyside Plaza is an amazing book. The book is a mystery and it is sure to intrigue anyone who reads it. I rate it 5 out of 5 stars. If you liked Braced, I am certain you will like this book too. It's a great book for kids 9 and older."— Island Bookstore (Kitty Hawk, NC)
"Like all animals, humans are hardwired to detect differences. Avoiding, fearing, or making fun of differences, though, is a learned behavior. We're no two alike, so which differences affect our reactions to others? The residents of Sunnyside Plaza are ""different"", but so are the staff, the delivery man, the people on the street. Author and NPR commentator Scott Simon's novel is aimed at middle-grade readers but is important reading for older teens and adults, too, and will be a great book for group discussions. And you'll cheer for Sally and her friends as they help the police solve a mystery!"— Susan Posch, The Book Shoppe (Boone, IA)
"An excellent book about the power of the human spirit, even when some of the people are so different from what would be called "normal." A must read for all middle readers as they think about people who may be different from themselves."— Pat Trotter, Bookends On Main (Menomonie, WI)
"Simon delivers a unique story."—BCCB