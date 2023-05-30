Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Little Bookstore on Heart Lake Lane
The Little Bookstore on Heart Lake Lane

by Sarah Robinson

Mass Market
Mass Market

On Sale

May 30, 2023

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

Forever Logo

ISBN-13

9781538755105

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

A grumpy single dad and a small-town bookseller find love again in this charming contemporary romance in Sarah Robinson’s Heart Lake series.

As chaotic as it gets, Rosie Dean loves her unruly life. But between raising twins alone, running her struggling bookshop, and secretly writing a parenting advice column, the single mom can’t think about dating. At least that’s what she tells herself…until her high school crush (and his incredible blue eyes) return to Heart Lake for the summer. Even though Evan has grown into a huge grump, he’s still a super sexy one, and sparks begin to fly…

Single dad and widower Evan Mills is used to hearing he’s too serious—even grouchy! But with a grieving tween daughter to raise on his own, the graphic designer is just trying to stay strong for her. He hopes a few weeks at the lake will be the fresh start they both need. But Evan never anticipated reconnecting with Rosie, or that she could make him feel whole again…if he’d give her the chance. Will one steamy summer with Rosie be long enough to melt Evan’s heart?

Heart Lake