Sarah Robinson
Bestselling author Sarah Robinson is a native of the Washington, DC area and has both her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in criminal and clinical psychology. She works as a counselor by day and romance novelist by night. She owns a small zoo of furry pets and is actively involved in volunteering in her community.Read More
By the Author
Dreaming of a Heart Lake Christmas
Just in time for the holidays, a delightful and heartwarming second-chance romance for fans of Brenda Novak, Annie Rains, and Debbie Mason!