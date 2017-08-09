Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The White Road
From the earth’s bowels to its highest point, he’s chasing danger…What chases him home is even more terrifying.Read More
Simon Newman thinks he’s ready to leave his mountain-climbing and caving days behind him. But to get his new website venture off the ground, he needs video. Thrilling video. Exclusive video. He chooses to tackle the Cwm Pot caves in Wales, a notorious site long since closed to the public following a tragic event. Unfortunately for Si, his guide’s as unpredictable and dangerous as the watery caverns. He escapes by pure luck. Even luckier, the gruesome clip of his near-death experience goes totally viral.Eager to capitalize on his Internet fame, Si disregards all warning signs of mental trauma and quickly embarks on another clickbait adventure — a trip to Everest. But up above eight thousand meters, in the infamous death zone, Si’s dubious morals and wits won’t be enough to guide him as he — and his camera — uncovers the horrifying truth behind a decade-old mystery. A truth that will change him — and anyone who views the footage he captures — forever.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A terrifying tale of unparalleled danger, both physical and mental, The White Road will keep you guessing (and scared) until the very end."—Bustle
"If you're looking for a fun, creepy, adventurous summer read, this is it!"—Book Riot
"Oustanding . . . Lotz excels at making you feel like you're there . . . Fans of Dan Simmons's The Terror will be pleased."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"An expertly fashioned, spine-tingling account of danger, both physical and mental"—Booklist
"Dark and unsettling . . . Lotz knows how to develop suspense and horror . . . The supernatural elements keep one engaged and guessing."—Kirkus Reviews
"Skilled at creating real-world scenarios and imbuing them with a steadily growing feeling of danger and terror, Lotz brings readers to Everest, where the line between altitude-induced hallucinations and actual supernatural events may be very thin. A solid pick for readers who enjoy modern horror by Dean Koontz and Stephen King."—Library Journal
"Both characters risk spooky fates on the mountain that are made all the more vivid by Lotz's ability to get on the printed page the terrors of high climbing in the most exact language."—Toronto Star