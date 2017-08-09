The White Road

From the earth’s bowels to its highest point, he’s chasing danger…What chases him home is even more terrifying.



Simon Newman thinks he’s ready to leave his mountain-climbing and caving days behind him. But to get his new website venture off the ground, he needs video. Thrilling video. Exclusive video. He chooses to tackle the Cwm Pot caves in Wales, a notorious site long since closed to the public following a tragic event. Unfortunately for Si, his guide’s as unpredictable and dangerous as the watery caverns. He escapes by pure luck. Even luckier, the gruesome clip of his near-death experience goes totally viral.Eager to capitalize on his Internet fame, Si disregards all warning signs of mental trauma and quickly embarks on another clickbait adventure — a trip to Everest. But up above eight thousand meters, in the infamous death zone, Si’s dubious morals and wits won’t be enough to guide him as he — and his camera — uncovers the horrifying truth behind a decade-old mystery. A truth that will change him — and anyone who views the footage he captures — forever.