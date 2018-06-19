No Matter the Wreckage LIVE

Following the success of her breakout poem, “B,” Sarah Kay releases the LIVE recording of her debut collection of poetry featuring work from the first decade of her career. This live recording of Sarah Kay’s reading of No Matter the Wreckage, at The Wild Project in NYC, presents listeners with the new and beloved poetry that showcases Kay’s talent for celebrating family, love, travel, and the unlikely romance between inanimate objects (“The Toothbrush to the Bicycle Tire”). Both fresh and wise, Kay’s poetry allows listeners to join her on the journey of discovering herself and the world around her. It is an honest and powerful collection.