Inventing Ourselves
The Secret Life of the Teenage Brain
A tour through the groundbreaking science behind the enigmatic, but crucial, brain developments of adolescence and how those translate into teenage behaviorRead More
The brain creates every feeling, emotion, and desire we experience, and stores every one of our memories. And yet, until very recently, scientists believed our brains were fully developed from childhood on. Now, thanks to imaging technology that enables us to look inside the living human brain at all ages, we know that this isn’t so. Professor Sarah-Jayne Blakemore, one of the world’s leading researchers into adolescent neurology, explains precisely what is going on in the complex and fascinating brains of teenagers–namely that the brain goes on developing and changing right through adolescence–with profound implications for the adults these young people will become.
Drawing from cutting-edge research, including her own, Blakemore shows:
- How an adolescent brain differs from those of children and adults
- Why problem-free kids can turn into challenging teens
- What drives the excessive risk-taking and all-consuming relationships common among teenagers
- And why many mental illnesses–depression, addiction, schizophrenia–present during these formative years
