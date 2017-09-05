Sarah-Jayne Blakemore

Sarah-Jayne Blakemore is a Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London. She has published over 120 papers in scientific journals, and won multiple major awards for her research, including the Turin Young Mind & Brain Prize 2013, the Royal Society Rosalind Franklin Award 2013, the Klaus J. Jacobs Research Prize 2015, the Presidents’ Award for Distinguished Contributions to Psychological Knowledge from the British Psychological Society in 2018, and the Royal Society Prize for Science Books in 2018. She was named in the Times Young Female Power List 2014, was one of only four scientists on the Sunday Times 100 Makers of the 21st Century 2014, and is a Fellow of the British Academy.