Her Sweet Revenge
Her Sweet Revenge

by Sarah Bonner

Sep 5, 2023

352 Pages

Grand Central Publishing Logo

9781538710036

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

The dark side of a marriage is unveiled in this clever thriller perfect for fans of New York Times bestsellers An Honest Lie and All I Want.

“[A] masterfully orchestrated debut… Thanks to the author’s ingeniously twisty plot…readers won’t know the answer until the surprising and karmically satisfying final pages. This author is one to keep an eye on.”—Publishers Weekly on Her Perfect Twin
"Sarah Bonner’s debut novel made my jaw drop. There are so many twists in this story, I never knew what was coming next. You won’t want to miss this one!"—Samantha Downing, New York Times bestselling author of My Lovely Wife, on Her Perfect Twin
“Airtight, cat-and-mouse plotting with twists that will draw Gone Girl comparisons, this is a compulsively bingeable debut thriller.”—Booklist on Her Perfect Twin
