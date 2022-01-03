With echoes of Gone Girl, The Better Liar, and My Lovely Wife, comes an exciting new voice in twisty thrillers.
HER PERFECT TWIN. YOUR NEW OBSESSION.
When Megan discovers photographs of her estranged identical twin sister on her husband's phone, she wants answers.
Leah already has everything Megan has ever wanted. Fame, fortune, freedom to do what she wants. And when Megan confronts Leah, an argument turns to murder.
The only way Megan can get away with killing her twin is to become her.
But then lockdown hits. How can she continue living two lives? And what happens if someone else knows her secret too?
Praise
"Sarah Bonner’s debut novel made my jaw drop. There are so many twists in this story, I never knew what was coming next. You won’t want to miss this one!"—Samantha Downing, New York Times bestselling author of My Lovely Wife
"A deliciously sticky web of a tale that snared me from the very first page and didn't let me go until the shocking end."—C. L. Pattison, author of The Housemate
"Intense, sharp, and surprising. Everything I love in a thriller."—Jo Jakeman, author of Safe House
"A terrifyingly vivid psychological thriller—paranoid, claustrophobic and captivating."—Janice Hallett, bestselling author of The Appeal
"I was gripped by this unpredictable rollercoaster of a novel! Full of conniving characters, clever twists, and high stakes. It had me constantly wondering what the characters were going to try next and who was going to prevail."—Helen Cooper, author of The Downstairs Neighbour
"More deliciously twisty than Gone Girl . . . Dark and compelling, Her Perfect Twin is the perfect thriller. Sharp as a knife and so twisty, it hooked me from the very first page."—Vikki Patis, author of In The Dark
"Sarah Bonner has created a perfect storm of sly revenge and rivalry, in her addictive and disturbing debut Her Perfect Twin."—LV Matthews, author of The Prank