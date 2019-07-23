The Simple Abundance Journal of Gratitude

Newly revised with a fresh introduction, updated quotes, and a charming, contemporary aesthetic.



“Gratitude is the most passionate, transformative force in the Cosmos.”



This beautiful companion journal to the national bestseller Simple Abundance: A Daybook of Comfort and Joy, the mega-bestselling guide that has led so many women to live fulfilling, harmonious, and joyful lives, has been refreshed for fans of the original Simple Abundance Gratitude Journal — and a whole new generation of journalers.



The Simple Abundance Journal of Gratitude offers insight via uplifting, inspirational quotes and gives women a place to record their daily moments of gratitude. Through daily practice, this journal can help you embrace everyday epiphanies: profound moments of awe that forever alter your experience of the world.





