The Simple Abundance Journal of Gratitude

Newly revised with a fresh introduction, updated quotes, and a charming, contemporary aesthetic.

Gratitude is the most passionate, transformative force in the Cosmos.”

This beautiful companion journal to the national bestseller Simple Abundance: A Daybook of Comfort and Joy, the mega-bestselling guide that has led so many women to live fulfilling, harmonious, and joyful lives, has been refreshed for fans of the original Simple Abundance Gratitude Journal — and a whole new generation of journalers.

The Simple Abundance Journal of Gratitude offers insight via uplifting, inspirational quotes and gives women a place to record their daily moments of gratitude. Through daily practice, this journal can help you embrace everyday epiphanies: profound moments of awe that forever alter your experience of the world.


Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

On Sale: December 3rd 2019

Price: $18

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781538735084

