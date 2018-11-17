Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Into the Night
After the shocking murder of a high-profile celebrity, Gemma Woodstock must pull back the layers of a gilded cage to discover who among the victim’s friends and family can be trusted–and who may be the killer.
Troubled and brilliant, Detective Sergeant Gemma Woodstock finds herself lost and alone after a recent move to Melbourne, brokenhearted by the decisions she’s had to make. Her new workplace is a minefield and Detective Sergeant Nick Fleet, the partner she has been assigned, is uncommunicative and often hostile. When a homeless man is murdered and Gemma is put on the case, she can’t help feeling a connection with the victim and his lonely, isolated existence.
Then Sterling Wade, an up-and-coming actor filming his breakout performance in a closed-off city street, is murdered in the middle of an action-packed shot, and Gemma and Nick have to put aside their differences to unravel the mysteries surrounding the actor’s life and death. Who could commit such a brazen crime? Who stands to profit from it? Far too many people, and none of them can be trusted. Gemma can’t imagine a pair of victims with less in common–and yet as Gemma and Fleet soon learn, both men were keeping secrets that may have led to their deaths.
With riveting suspense, razor-sharp writing, and a fascinating cast of characters, INTO THE NIGHT proves Sarah Bailey is a major new talent to watch in the world of literary crime fiction.
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR SARAH BAILEY'S THE DARK LAKE:
"Bailey interweaves her sympathetic protagonist's past and present with uncommon assurance...a page-turner that's both tense and thought provoking."—Publishers Weekly (Starred Review)
"Razor-sharp writing. Sarah Bailey needs to clear a shelf for awards."—C. J. Box, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Vicious Circle and Open Season
"Clever twists and all-too-human characters."—Lisa Gardner
"Gemma Woodstock is a richly flawed and completely authentic character. Sarah Bailey has crafted an exquisite debut - I can't wait to see what she does next!"—Jennifer McMahon, New York Times bestselling author of The Winter People
"Beautifully written, compulsively readable, and highly recommended."
—Douglas Preston, #1 New York Timesbestselling author of The Lost City of the Monkey God and co-author of the bestselling Pendergast series
"Readers and critics have compared Bailey's taut storytelling to that of Paula Hawkins and Gillian Flynn. It's a well-earned analogy."—
The Minnesota Star Tribune
"Enthralling... Bailey uses solid character development and superior storytelling, rather than violence, to fuel THE DARK LAKE, and she is off to an excellent start in this launch of a series."—Oline Cogdill, Associated Press