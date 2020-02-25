When you make a deal with the devil . . .





Someone will get burned. Shy and musically gifted nine-year-old Damien Dover went missing from his home in the Catskills two months ago. The trail has gone cold, with no new leads.





When the killer they know all too well tasks Seneca, Maddox, and Madison with solving the case and finding the boy, they can’t imagine what his interest in the tragedy could be. But with Aerin kidnapped and at the twisted mastermind’s mercy, her friends have no choice but to play his game and try to solve the puzzle.





As the three amateur sleuths hit the Jersey Shore to gather clues, they begin to uncover the true background of the killer, and the horrors that shaped him into who he is. The scavenger hunt leads them to a serial criminal, a former victim, and dark secrets they could never have seen coming.





Aerin struggles to play nice with the person who killed her sister while her friends work feverishly against the ticking clock to save her life. Every clue they uncover leads them closer to Aerin–and to the killer. But will he really let Aerin go… or does he have one more murderous surprise in store?





With nail-biting suspense, twisted secrets, and nonstop action, this final installment in #1 New York Times best-selling author Sara Shepard’s The Amateurs series will shock even the savviest of readers with its big reveal.