Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Clementine Friend of the Week

Clementine Friend of the Week

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Clementine has been picked for Friend of the Week, which means she gets to be line leader, collect the milk money, and feed the fish. Even better, she’ll get a Friend of the Week booklet in which all the other third grade kids will write why they like her. Clementine’s best friend Margaret has all sorts of crazy ideas for how Clementine can prove to the class she is a friend. Clementine has to get a great booklet, so she does what Margaret says. What begins as one of the best weeks ever may turn out to be the worst. Who knew that being a friend could be so hard?
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: March 19th 2013

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9781423198635

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

A Clementine Book