The Third Sister





When Ilka Jensen inherited a funeral home after her father’s death, she impulsively abandoned her quiet life in Denmark to visit the small town in Wisconsin where her father lived. There she was devastated to discover her father’s second family: a stepmother and two half-sisters she never knew existed. Before long, Ilka is entangled in decades of family drama, secrets and lies, blackmail, and even murder.



The riveting conclusion to the Family Secrets trilogy picks up right where the cliffhanger ending of Her Father’s Secret left off with the astonishing revelation that Ilka’s father is actually still alive. Reeling from the news, Ilka sets off for her father’s last known location, where she is faced with a formidable task: to confront a man who abandoned her as a child–then pulled her as an adult into a frightening, violent world–and finally get the answers she has been desperately seeking.



But when she meets her father for the first time in her adult life, he raises more questions than answers. Ilka and her father form a tense alliance and set out to unravel decades-old mysteries and intrigue–before her father’s secrets destroy them both.