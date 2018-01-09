The Silent Women (previously published as Call Me Princess)





An online flirtation can have horrific consequences, as Detective Louise Rick discovers when she is called to an idyllic Copenhagen neighborhood where a young woman has been left bound and gagged after a profoundly brutal rape attack.





Susanne Hansson met her rapist on a popular dating website. But the man is hiding behind a labyrinth of false pseudonyms, and neither Susanne–nor the police–have been able to trace his true identity. With the internet as his playground, the rapist will almost certainly strike again if Louise can’t unmask him before it’s too late.





Incredible suspense and a diabolical series of twists take Sara Blaedel’s wildly popular series to new heights.