The Cajun Cowboy

This New York Times bestselling author welcomes you to the bayou in this “hot and hilarious” (Publishers Weekly) second chance cowboy romance!





Talk about a bad hair day. Louisiana beauty salon owner Charmaine LeDeux has a loan shark on her tail, and Raoul Lanier, the six-foot-three hunk of testosterone she thought she divorced, has just delivered a bombshell: They’re still married! At least the rundown ranch they’ve inherited together is the perfect hideout.





It’s hard enough for Raoul to play cowboy to a bunch of scrawny steer, let alone suffer the exquisite torture of living with the delectable Charmaine, who’s declared herself a born-again virgin. What’s a man crazy with desire to do?





With the moon shining over the bayou, this Cajun cowboy must sweet-talk his way into his wife’s arms again…before she unties the knot for good!