In this tantalizing thriller from a #1 New York Times bestselling author, a woman uncovers lifelong secrets as she searches for the truth behind her father's involvement in a heist gone wrong.
Twenty years ago in the dead of night, four seemingly random individuals pulled the ultimate heist and almost walked away with half a million dollars. But by daybreak, their plan had been shot to hell. One of them was in the hospital. One was in jail. One was dead. And one got away with it.
Arden Maxwell, the daughter of the man who disappeared all those years ago—presumably with the money, after murdering his accomplice—has never reconciled with her father's abandonment of her and her sister. After countless personal setbacks she decides to return to her family home near mysterious Caddo Lake, and finally get answers to the many questions that torment her. Little does she know, two of her father's co-conspirators—a war hero and a corrupt district attorney—are watching her every move.
Ledge Burnet, a rebellious teen at the time of the heist, evaded his jail sentence by enlisting in the army. Now he's back in town to care for his ailing father—and to keep his eye on the county's corrupt district attorney, whom he suspects was the real murderer. Although the two are bound to silence because of the crime they committed together, each has spent years waiting and hoping that the other will make a fatal misstep. But the arrival of their elusive accomplice's daughter, Arden, who may know more about the missing money than she's telling, sets them both on red alert. She ignites Ledge's determination to expose the D.A.'s treachery . . . and sparks a desire he wishes to deny.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR SANDRA BROWN
"Bold and bracing hard-boiled crime thriller Thick as Thieves [is] perhaps [Sandra Brown's] most ambitious and best-realized effort ever . . . A tale steeped in noir and nuance that's utterly riveting from the first page to the last."—Providence Journal
"[A] taut novel of romantic suspense . . . A final twist will catch readers by surprise. Good pacing, smooth prose, inventive action scenes, and a touch of hot romance combine to make this a winner. Brown consistently entertains."—Publishers Weekly
"From the initial setup to the explosive conclusion, Thick as Thieves will pull readers in for a roller coaster ride of action, deception, and redemption . . . a high adrenaline page-turner that will keep you entertained until the very end."—Fresh Fiction
"A masterful storyteller."—USA Today
"Brown deserves her own genre."—Dallas Morning News
"A novelist who can't write them fast enough."—San Antonio Express-News
"Sandra Brown is the best . . . Thick as Thieves is some of her best work to date, which is really saying something."—Real Book Spy
"If you love a good romantic suspense novel, there is much to revel in throughout this intriguing mystery of why a well-planned robbery went so wrong."—Fresh Fiction
"Narrator Kyf Brewer meets the challenge of voicing a full cast of characters over two time periods."—AudioFile