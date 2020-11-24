PRAISE FOR SANDRA BROWN

"Bold and bracing hard-boiled crime thriller Thick as Thieves [is] perhaps [Sandra Brown's] most ambitious and best-realized effort ever . . . A tale steeped in noir and nuance that's utterly riveting from the first page to the last."—Providence Journal

"[A] taut novel of romantic suspense . . . A final twist will catch readers by surprise. Good pacing, smooth prose, inventive action scenes, and a touch of hot romance combine to make this a winner. Brown consistently entertains."—Publishers Weekly

"From the initial setup to the explosive conclusion, Thick as Thieves will pull readers in for a roller coaster ride of action, deception, and redemption . . . a high adrenaline page-turner that will keep you entertained until the very end."—Fresh Fiction

"A masterful storyteller."—USA Today

"Brown deserves her own genre."—Dallas Morning News

"A novelist who can't write them fast enough."—San Antonio Express-News

"Sandra Brown is the best . . . Thick as Thieves is some of her best work to date, which is really saying something."—Real Book Spy

"If you love a good romantic suspense novel, there is much to revel in throughout this intriguing mystery of why a well-planned robbery went so wrong."—Fresh Fiction