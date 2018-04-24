Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sting
Booktrack Edition
Sting: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
#1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Sandra Brown jolts the reader from the first page of this heart-pounding story of corruption, treachery, and ceaseless deception . . . where nothing is what it seems and every truth brought to light exposes a darker lie.
When Jordie Bennet and Shaw Kinnard lock eyes across a disreputable backwater bar, something definitely sparks. Shaw gives off a dangerous vibe that makes men wary and inspires women to sit up and take notice. None feel that undercurrent more strongly than savvy businesswoman Jordie, who doesn’t belong in a seedy dive on the banks of a bayou. But here she is . . . and Shaw Kinnard is here to kill her.
As Shaw and his partner take aim, Jordie is certain her time has come. But Shaw has other plans and abducts Jordie, hoping to get his hands on the $30 million her brother has stolen and, presumably, hidden. However, Shaw is not the only one looking for the fortune. Her brother’s ruthless boss and the FBI are after it as well. Now on the run from the feds and a notorious criminal, Jordie and Shaw must rely on their wits-and each other-to stay alive.
Miles away from civilization and surrounded by swampland, the two play each other against their common enemies. Jordie’s only chance of survival is to outwit Shaw, but it soon becomes clear to Shaw that Jordie isn’t entirely trustworthy, either. Was she in on her brother’s scam, or is she an innocent pawn in a deadly vendetta? And just how valuable is her life to Shaw, her remorseless and manipulative captor? Burning for answers-and for each other-this unlikely pair ultimately make a desperate move that could be their last.
With nonstop plot twists and the tantalizing sexual tension that has made Sandra Brown one of the world’s best-loved authors, STING will keep readers on the edge of their seats until the final pages.
Miles away from civilization and surrounded by swampland, the two play each other against their common enemies. Jordie’s only chance of survival is to outwit Shaw, but it soon becomes clear to Shaw that Jordie isn’t entirely trustworthy, either. Was she in on her brother’s scam, or is she an innocent pawn in a deadly vendetta? And just how valuable is her life to Shaw, her remorseless and manipulative captor? Burning for answers-and for each other-this unlikely pair ultimately make a desperate move that could be their last.
With nonstop plot twists and the tantalizing sexual tension that has made Sandra Brown one of the world’s best-loved authors, STING will keep readers on the edge of their seats until the final pages.
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"STING is Sandra Brown running on all cylinders."—Fort Worth Star-Telegram
"Brown continues her transformation from the queen of romantic suspense to the queen of thriller form- eriod... Gritty, crime noir at its absolute best. Superb in all respects." —Providence Sunday Journal
"Brown is an excellent and almost effortless writer...The chemistry is undeniable."—Kirkus Reviews
"Brown crafts facets and depths of characters in a taut novel full of surprises."—Booklist
"[An] exceptional romantic thriller... Brown handles the romance with her usual panache and adds some nifty plot twists that will keep readers guessing."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"[A] page-turner...This is a story of corruption, treachery and unending deception that will keep you intrigued until the very last page."—The Westerly Sun
"Each chapter took the story in an unexpected direction, and the sexual tension building between hostage Jordie Bennet and her captor, Shaw Kinnard, made me turn pages at a rate faster than light... It's a web of intrigue and sexual tension... Sting is a thriller. It's a romance. It's a mystery. It's a family drama. It's all those things wrapped up in a book you will be glued to until the end makes you shriek, 'No Way!'"—B&N Reads
"Filled with action, disclosures, chases and mayhem... Thriller readers in general and Brown fans in particular know that this story is just the surface skin, beneath which lie surprises and plot twists that go way beyond the smoldering passion developing between captor and captive... The author isn't showing all her cards, and Shaw and Jordie have plenty of secrets in tow for readers to discover as the book progresses."—BookPage
"Sandra Brown knows how to create unbearable tension, and STING has it in spades... complex and riveting... well crafted, fast-paced, with just enough romance to satisfy the most discriminate reader."—Fresh Fiction