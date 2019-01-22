Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mirror Image

When a TV reporter is injured in a Dallas-bound jet crash, she enters a world of mistaken identity and political intrigue in this action-packed romantic suspense novel. The crash of a Dallas-bound jet isn’t just a tragedy for TV reporter Avery Daniels; it’s an act of fate that hands her a golden opportunity to further her career. But it also makes her the crucial player in a drama of violent passions and deadly desires. After plastic surgery transforms her face, Avery is mistaken for the glamorous, selfish wife of Tate Rutledge, the famous senatorial candidate and member of a powerful Texas dynasty. As she lays helpless in the hospital, Avery makes a shattering discovery: someone close to Tate planned to assassinate him. Now, to save him, she must live another woman’s life — and risk her own.
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

On Sale: January 28th 2020

Price: $8.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 448

ISBN-13: 9781538733783

"Sandra Brown is a master at weaving a story of suspense into a tight web that catches and holds the reader from the first page to the last."—Library Journal
"Author Sandra Brown proves herself top-notch."—Associated Press
"A masterful storyteller, carefully crafting tales that keep readers on the edge of their seats."—USA Today
