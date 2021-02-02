Blind Tiger

A new page-turning historical thriller set in Prohibition-era Texas, from #1 New York Times bestselling author Sandra Brown.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A masterful storyteller."—USA Today
"Brown deserves her own genre."—Dallas Morning News
"A novelist who can't write them fast enough."—San Antonio Express-News
"One of the best thriller writers around, period."—Providence Journal