Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Seven Blades in Black
Acclaimed author Sam Sykes returns with a brilliant new epic fantasy that introduces an unforgettable outcast mage caught between two warring empires.
Her magic was stolen. She was left for dead.
Betrayed by those she trusts most and her magic ripped from her, all Sal the Cacophony has left is her name, her story, and the weapon she used to carve both. But she has a will stronger than magic, and knows exactly where to go.
The Scar, a land torn between powerful empires, where rogue mages go to disappear, disgraced soldiers go to die and Sal went with a blade, a gun, and a list of seven names.
Revenge will be its own reward.
For more from Sam Sykes, check out:
The Affinity for Steel Trilogy
Tome of the Undergates
Black Halo
The Skybound Sea
Bring Down Heaven
The City Stained Red
The Mortal Tally
God’s Last Breath
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Sykes is a master at taking familiar elements of fantasy and stirring them to a wicked, wholly original churn. In Sal the Cacophony, Sykes has crafted a protagonist for the ages. Ludicrous, wicked, delightful."—Pierce Brown, New York Times bestselling author of Red Rising
"Seven Blades in Black offers villains that are as memorable and unique as the heroes. Action, magic, romance and humor mingle well in this mammoth tale. It's an immersive read in a well realized world."—Robin Hobb, New York Times bestselling author of Fool's Assassin
"Exciting and inventive. I never realized how much I needed wizard-hunting gunslingers in my life."—Peter V. Brett, New York Times bestselling author of The Warded Man
"Seven Blades in Black is terrific. The tale of Sal the Cacophony is delightfully sarcastic and deeply sorrowful."—Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld
"Gunslingers and mad mages and monsters, oh my. Sykes' latest is a brutal and vulgar epic yet still fun enough that - and I say this as the highest of compliments - makes me wish like hell it ends up with an adaptation into a role-playing game."—Chuck Wendig, New York Times bestselling author
"Sykes' writing is full of heart, hilarity, and the frank understanding that as humans we are all disasters. Come for the adventures, stay for the weirdos."—R. F. Kuang, author of The Poppy War
"By the end of the first page, you'll know Sam is in love with his characters. By the end of the second, you'll know you are too."—Myke Cole, author of The Armored Saint
"A love letter to Final Fantasy and badass women, told with with an irresistible mix of passion and wit."—David Dalglish, author of Soulkeeper
"With skillful worldbuilding, unexpected humor, and characters real enough to touch, this is easily Sykes's best book to date."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"Compulsive from start to finish."—Kirkus (starred review)
"Action fantasy with soul -- albeit a small, dirty, funny soul."—Brent Weeks on The City Stained Red
"Sam Sykes continues to reinvent the fantasy adventuring party in a vibrant world of rude magic and good intentions gone bad. Bold and exuberant, never cynical, Sykes fights the good fight on behalf of rich fantasy that nonetheless refuses to apologize for being kick-ass fun."—Scott Lynch on The City Stained Red
"Sykes has put the fun back in fantasy with fantastic creatures and a lovable crew of malcontents. The City Stained Red is like David Eddings meets Conan the Barbarian."—Brian McClellan on The City Stained Red