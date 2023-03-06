Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

State of Silence
State of Silence

The Espionage Act and the Rise of America's Secrecy Regime

by Sam Lebovic

Nov 21, 2023

480 Pages

ISBN-13

9781541620155

Nonfiction / History / United States / 20th Century

A top scholar reveals how the Espionage Act gave rise to a vast American security state that keeps citizens in the dark 

In State of Silence, political historian Sam Lebovic uncovers the troubling history of the Espionage Act. First passed in 1917, it was initially used to punish critics of World War I. Yet as Americans began to balk at the act’s restrictions on political dissidents and the press, the government turned its focus toward keeping its secrets under wraps. The resulting system for classifying information is absurdly cautious, staggeringly costly, and shrouded in secrecy, preventing ordinary Americans from learning what their country is doing in their name, both at home and abroad.  

Shedding new light on the bloated governmental security apparatus that’s weighing our democracy down, State of Silence offers the definitive history of America’s turn toward secrecy—and its staggering human costs. 

