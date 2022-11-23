Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Sam Lebovic is an associate professor in the Department of History and Art History at George Mason University. He is the author of the award-winning Free Speech and Unfree News (Harvard, 2016) and A Righteous Smokescreen (UChicago, 2022). His work has appeared in the Los Angeles Review of Books, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, and more. He lives in Washington, DC.Read More
