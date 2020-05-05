Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

You Can't Lose Them All

Cousin Sal's Funny-But-True Tales of Sports, Gambling, and Questionable Parenting

by

How not to gamble your life away and other hard-learned life lessons from Cousin Sal.

Over the last forty years, Cousin Sal has made bets with doctors, lawyers, teachers, agents, bookies, writers, comedians, radio DJs, tv producers, baseball players, front office executives, bandleaders, movie stars, publicists, weed lab owners, hedge fund operators, and even professional wrestlers. From his early days growing up in Brooklyn and Long Island flipping baseball cards to now hosting podcasts and TV shows and managing several offshore accounts we don’t talk about, Cousin Sal has truly become the average American sports fan’s go to source for gambling tips.

So here’s how not to do it…

With hilarious tales of love and loss, winning and (a lot) of losing, crazy family and fatherhood, and a life saga that inspired the Phil Collins’ song, “Against All Odds,” Cousin Sal has now written THE Vegas super-system, MIT-algorithmic, sharp-approved book for how to gamble like a pro — or at least not how not to go broke and lose your kids to Child Protective Services.
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Essays

On Sale: January 26th 2021

Price: $24.98 / $30.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549130373

Hachette Audio logo
Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

