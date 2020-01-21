Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nuestra América
30 Inspiring Latinas/Latinos Who Have Shaped the United States
This fully-illustrated book with the Smithsonian Institution celebrates 30 of the most influential Latinas/Latinos in history.
Nuestra América highlights the inspiring stories of thirty Latinas and Latinos throughout history and their incredible contributions to the cultural, social, and political character of the United States.
Sylvia Acevedo
Luis Alvárez
Pura Belpré
Martha E. Bernal
Julia de Burgos
César Chávez
Sandra Cisneros
Roberto Clemente
Celia Cruz
Olga E. Custodio
Óscar de la Renta
Jaime Escalante
Marcari García
Emma González
Laurie Hernández
Juan Felipe Herrera
Dolores Huerta
Jennifer Lopez
Xiuhtezcatl Martínez
Sylvia Méndez
Lin-Manuel Miranda
C. David Molina
Rita Moreno
Ellen Ochoa
Jorge Ramos
Sylvia Rivera
Maria Elena Salinas
Sonia Sotomayor
Dara Torres
Roberto Unanue
Twenty-three of the stories featured in this anthology are
also included in the Molina Family Latino Gallery, the first
national gallery dedicated to Latinos at the Smithsonian.
Nuestra América and the Molina Family Latino Gallery are
initiatives led by the Smithsonian Latino Center to ensure that
Latino art, history, and culture are represented throughout the
Smithsonian Institution.