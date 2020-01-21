This fully-illustrated book with the Smithsonian Institution celebrates 30 of the most influential Latinas/Latinos in history.





Nuestra América highlights the inspiring stories of thirty Latinas and Latinos throughout history and their incredible contributions to the cultural, social, and political character of the United States.





Sylvia Acevedo

Luis Alvárez

Pura Belpré

Martha E. Bernal

Julia de Burgos

César Chávez

Sandra Cisneros

Roberto Clemente

Celia Cruz

Olga E. Custodio

Óscar de la Renta

Jaime Escalante

Marcari García

Emma González

Laurie Hernández

Juan Felipe Herrera

Dolores Huerta

Jennifer Lopez

Xiuhtezcatl Martínez

Sylvia Méndez

Lin-Manuel Miranda

C. David Molina

Rita Moreno

Ellen Ochoa

Jorge Ramos

Sylvia Rivera

Maria Elena Salinas

Sonia Sotomayor

Dara Torres

Roberto Unanue





Twenty-three of the stories featured in this anthology are

also included in the Molina Family Latino Gallery, the first

national gallery dedicated to Latinos at the Smithsonian.

Nuestra América and the Molina Family Latino Gallery are

initiatives led by the Smithsonian Latino Center to ensure that

Latino art, history, and culture are represented throughout the

Smithsonian Institution.