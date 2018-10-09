Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Throne of the Five Winds
Two queens, two concubines, six princes.
Innumerable secret agendas.
A single hidden blade.
The imperial palace — full of ambitious royals, sly gossip, and unforeseen perils — is perhaps the most dangerous place in the Empire of Zhaon. Komor Yala, lady-in-waiting to the princess of the vanquished kingdom of Khir, has only her wits and her hidden blade to protect herself and her charge, who was sacrificed in marriage to the enemy as a hostage for her conquered people’s good behavior, to secure a tenuous peace.
But the Emperor is aging, and the Khir princess and her lady-in-waiting soon find themselves pawns in the six princes’ deadly schemes for the throne — and a single spark could ignite fresh rebellion in Khir.
Then, the Emperor falls ill — and a far bloodier game begins…
The Throne of the Five Winds is the first installment of the Hostage of Empire series, an intricate and ruthless East Asia-inspired epic fantasy trilogy perfect for fans of George R. R. Martin, Ken Liu, Kate Elliott, and K. Arsenault Rivera.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Intricate, elegant and sharp as a blade -- The Throne of the Five Winds is sweeping political fantasy at its finest."—Tasha Suri, author of Empire of Sand
"With a deliberate pace and fine attention to details of dress and custom, Emmett weaves a masterful tale of court intrigues."—Booklist (starred review)
"Brimful of thrilling palace drama and menacing court intrigue."—Kate Elliott, author of Black Wolves
"Action and intrigue takes place within a layered and beautifully realized fantasy world that will appeal to readers of Evan Winter's The Rage of Dragons and K. Arsenault Rivera's The Tiger's Daughter."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog