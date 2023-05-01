Go to Hachette Book Group home
Lead with Prayer
The Spiritual Habits of World-Changing Leaders
By Ryan Skoog
By Peter Greer
By Cameron Doolittle
Experienced leaders will tell you that you can’t lead on your own. The pressure, the impossible decisions, the high risks, the temptations, the people, the overwhelming schedule—it’s too much. Some leaders seek outside help. They pray.
Looking for help in their own leadership, entrepreneur Ryan Skoog, CEO Peter Greer, and executive advisor Cameron Doolittle set out to investigate how leaders pray. What do they say to God? How often do they pray, and for how long? Where do they pray? And how on earth do they make time for prayer?
Skoog, Greer, and Doolittle spent three years researching. They logged over one hundred hours of interviews with leaders in six continents who collectively serve in over one hundred countries. They researched or spoke with global entrepreneurs and business executives of Fortune 500 companies, as well as some of the most influential pastors and ministry leaders in the world—leaders such as
- Joni Eareckson Tada
- Philip Yancey
- Francis Chan
- John Mark Comer
- Christine Caine
- David Green
- Mark Batterson
- Among countless others.
By allowing these men and women to lead us in prayer, we learn not only how to pray but also how to build a culture of prayer wherever we lead. It is only when our businesses, ministries, and churches pray that they will be transformed.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 16, 2024
- Page Count
- 256 pages
- Publisher
- FaithWords
- ISBN-13
- 9781546005629
