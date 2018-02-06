Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Invictus
A heart-stopping adventure defying time and space that New York Times bestselling author Marie Lu calls “an incredibly intricate, brilliantly paced, masterfully written journey.”Read More
Time flies when you’re plundering history.
Farway Gaius McCarthy was born outside of time. The son of a time traveler from 2354 AD and a gladiator living in ancient Rome, Far’s very existence defies the laws of nature. All he’s ever wanted was to explore history for himself, but after failing his entrance exam into the government program, Far will have to settle for a position on the black market–captaining a time-traveling crew to steal valuables from the past.
During a routine heist on the sinking Titanic, Far meets a mysterious girl named Eliot who always seems to be one step ahead of him. Eliot has secrets–big ones–that will affect Far’s life from beginning to end. Armed with the knowledge that history is not as steady as it seems, she will lead Far and his team on a race through time to set things right before the clock runs out.
Praise
* "Snarky banter, a clever setup, and a diverse and well-drawn cast elevate this rollicking, bombshell-laden adventure. Graudin's intricate worldbuilding brings the distant past and far future to vivid life. Readers who like their science fiction shot through with humor will be enthralled."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
* "The story is well paced, and...deals with issues of trust, romance, and duty. This would be an excellent addition to most high school collections."—VOYA (starred review)
* "Invictus is a creative, mesmerizing adventure... From start to finish, it will captivate readers with unique characters, intriguing concepts, and an adorable red panda. It would be a great disservice to this generation of action-packed cinema to dismiss this novel without attempting to bring it to the big screen... Invictus is a ride that no young adult reader should miss."—VOYA Teen Reviewer (starred review)
"This is high adventure with a literary bent, and it's held together by a lovable, ragtag crew-turned-family that wouldn't be out of place in Firefly. A well-researched, thoroughly enjoyable romp through the ages."—Booklist
"Swoonworthy sci-fi: that's something that doesn't come along every day."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"A madcap, vivid time-travel tale with a strong ensemble, both indebted and cheekily alluding to Doctor Who and Firefly."—Kirkus Reviews
"Graudin weaves the past and future seamlessly together into an epic canvas spanning generations. An incredibly intricate, brilliantly paced, masterfully written journey."—Marie Lu, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Young Elites
"I've loved all of Ryan Graudin's books, but I love this one the most. Time-traveling thieves skipping through history! Mind-bending in the best way."—Laini Taylor, New York Times bestselling author of Daughter of Smoke and Bone and Strange the Dreamer
"If the crew from Firefly somehow wound up as teenagers on the TARDIS and had to solve a Fringe-type mystery before time literally disappeared, you'd have something like Invictus."—Beth Revis, New York Times bestselling author of the Across the Universe series and A World Without You
"A nonstop thrill ride from start to finish--I raced through Invictus at top speed! With this book, Ryan Graudin proves she can conquer any genre she turns her hand to. Fun, cheeky, high-stakes, and totally immersive, this story is wildly imaginative and brilliantly original. Jump on board without hesitation: You'll love Invictus."—Amie Kaufman, New York Times bestselling author of the Illuminae Files
"Invictus gripped my heart. Graudin's achingly beautiful prose and thoughtful exploration of time, history, and identity create a stunning story. I couldn't turn the pages fast enough, and yet I wanted to savor each decadent sentence. Readers be warned, you'll want to stop time to live in this tale."—Roshani Chokshi, New York Times Bestselling Author of The Star-Touched Queen