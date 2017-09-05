Tahini and Turmeric

"Tahini & Turmeric is a gorgeous collection of vibrant classics and approachable new dishes. Don't miss out on the creamiest hummus, hearty quinoa harissa meatless meatballs, za'atar manaish flatbread--and you'll definitely want to try the cashew ricotta stuffed Syrian pancakes."

—Richa Hingle, VeganRicha.com, bestselling author of Vegan Richa's Indian Kitchen and Vegan Richa's Everyday Kitchen



"Tahini & Turmeric has everything I dream of in a cookbook: delicious vibrant recipes, fun takes on classics, and tons and tons of tahini, of course! I know I'll be able to trust this book to bring fresh flavors into my kitchen any time of the year and any time of day."

—Molly Yeh, cookbook author and food blogger



"Vicky and Ruth's debut Tahini & Turmeric is going to be my BFF in cookbook form. Their recipes are exactly what I want to cook and eat forever--beautiful colors, great texture contrasts, combined thoughtfully into a dizzying array of fresh, unprocessed vegan yum."—Kittee Berns



"The flavors of the Mediterranean have never spoken so sumptuously as they have here. Each page is a new path through ancient spice roads touched on by their personal experience. In this day and age of healthy plant-based eating, this book is a must."

—Richard Landau, Chef and Owner, Vedge, author of Vedge and V Street



"Tahini & Turmeric is a vibrant, spicy, and tasty homage and celebration to Middle Eastern cuisine, full of bold flavors, emotions, and layers. These great, delicious vegan dishes are sure to become go-to recipes."

—Lior Lev Sercarz, Chef and Spice Blender, La Boite, NY



"This cookbook pops. Every recipe is written with care and with a focus on simpler steps for bigger flavor. What's not to love?"

—Yehuda Sichel, Chef, Abe Fisher Philadelphia

"A colorful celebration of Middle Eastern food and cooking...This volume is the perfect answer for those looking for a trendy, plant-based taste of Middle Eastern favorites."—Publishers Weekly

"A modern, healthy spin on traditional Middle Eastern food with simple yet mouthwatering plant-based dishes...Their cookbook is a love story to the foods of the Middle East."—Clean Eating

"Looking to add a bit of spice to your kitchen? The new Tahini and Turmeric...offers 101 Middle Eastern classic dishes to amp up the flavor and broaden your culinary horizon. The recipes are authentic and go far beyond basic hummus and pita, yet the animal ingredients traditionally used in these classic homestyle dishes have all been replaced with plant-based foods. A scroll through the mouthwatering recipe index is a cultural exploration in itself, educating the reader about what foods and spices are prevalent in Middle Eastern cooking...Tired of drenching your steamed veggies and rice in sriracha and calling it 'dinner?' Pick up a copy of Tahini and Turmeric to discover a new world of incredible plant-based flavors...Many of the recipes contain the same spices, so once you have them on hand, you won't need to make inconvenient trips to the store to find that one specialty item. The cooking techniques are also fairly accessible; one does not need to be an experienced home cook or own special equipment to create these recipes."—Live Kindly

"Filled with inspired vegan versions of Middle Eastern classics."—Mind Body Green

"Many of these dishes can be served on busy weeknights and/or during social gatherings with friends. They are irresistible, flavorful, aromatic, mouth-watering and healthy."—Washington Book Review



"Gathers more than 100 traditional vegan dishes from the region with creative twists from its Lebanese-Jewish authors...The bold colors of their dishes as photographed are candy for the eye and the imagination. Tahini & Turmeric includes many handy tips, including how to peel a pomegranate."—Milwaukee Shepherd-Express

"A feast for the senses."—Portland Press Herald

"These recipes by coauthors/sisters Cohen and Fox have a rich heritage-the ingredients reflect the spices of Lebanon, Israel, and Syria, with a Mediterranean core of vegetables and an American appetite for quick meals...Fresh, accessible vegan recipes that will appeal to all cooks."—Library Journal (starred review)

"[A] wonderful new book...The sisters have taken family recipes, Middle Eastern staples and made them vegan...With recipes that run the gamut of breakfast to dinner foods, this book expands the food world for those seeking to reduce or eliminate animal products."—Saathee Magazine

"Raised by a culinarily gifted mother and a fruit-and-veg-gardening father, sisters Vicky Cohen and Ruth Fox's adoration for plant food was inevitable. And thanks to their upbringing in a Jewish-Middle Eastern household in Barcelona, readers get to reap the benefits with this 304-page book filled with veganized versions of the recipes they grew up on."—VegNews

"Inspired by the food they ate growing up-food from Spain, Lebanon and Israel-sisters Vicky Cohen and Ruth Fox have modernised Middle Eastern cuisine with dishes that celebrate their plant-based lifestyle...Mouth-watering recipes."—Jewish News (London)

"The 101 delicious recipes are easy to prepare; they feature bright colors and brilliant flavors with enticing herbs and spices like turmeric, saffron, cardamom, sumac and more."—Organic Spa

"Offer[s] sumptuous vegetable-based dishes across a wide range [of] recipes to anyone looking for unique flavors to complement their meals."

—Cherry Hill Sun

"Gorgeous full-color photos, artful writing, and out-of-the-box recipes...Cohen and Fox showcase delicious vegan dishes with sophisticated flavor profiles and beautiful, crowd-pleasing presentations...With detailed explanations of Middle Eastern foods, and suggestions on the best way to build up a home pantry of staples, you'll discover a world of flavor."

—City Book Review