Mourad: New Moroccan
Mourad: New Moroccan

by Mourad Lahlou

ebook Digital original
On Sale

Jul 19, 2016

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579657024

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Regional & Ethnic / Middle Eastern

Description

A soulful chef creates his first masterpiece

What Mourad Lahlou has developed over the last decade and a half at his Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant is nothing less than a new, modern Moroccan cuisine, inspired by memories, steeped in colorful stories, and informed by the tireless exploration of his curious mind. His book is anything but a dutifully “authentic” documentation of Moroccan home cooking. Yes, the great classics are all here—the basteeya, the couscous, the preserved lemons, and much more. But Mourad adapts them in stunningly creative ways that take a Moroccan idea to a whole new place. The 100-plus recipes, lavishly illustrated with food and location photography, and terrifically engaging text offer a rare blend of heat, heart, and palate.

Praise

Winner, Northern California Independent Booksellers Book of the Year Award for Food Writing

Best Cookbooks of the Year, Good Morning America

Best Books of the Year, Publishers Weekly

“Intoxicating.”
San Francisco Chronicle
 
“Every once in a while, a fabulous cookbook shows up that takes you into an entirely new world. . . . Mourad Lahlou’s beautiful debut cookbook, Mourad: New Moroccan, belongs in this exalted category.
BookPage
 
“Lahlou takes Moroccan classics, such as couscous and preserved lemons, and adapts them in new and unusual ways.”
Publishers Weekly, starred review
