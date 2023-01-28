Free shipping on orders $35+
Mourad: New Moroccan
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 19, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A soulful chef creates his first masterpiece
What Mourad Lahlou has developed over the last decade and a half at his Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant is nothing less than a new, modern Moroccan cuisine, inspired by memories, steeped in colorful stories, and informed by the tireless exploration of his curious mind. His book is anything but a dutifully “authentic” documentation of Moroccan home cooking. Yes, the great classics are all here—the basteeya, the couscous, the preserved lemons, and much more. But Mourad adapts them in stunningly creative ways that take a Moroccan idea to a whole new place. The 100-plus recipes, lavishly illustrated with food and location photography, and terrifically engaging text offer a rare blend of heat, heart, and palate.
What's Inside
Praise
Winner, Northern California Independent Booksellers Book of the Year Award for Food Writing
Best Cookbooks of the Year, Good Morning America
Best Books of the Year, Publishers Weekly
“Intoxicating.”
—San Francisco Chronicle
“Every once in a while, a fabulous cookbook shows up that takes you into an entirely new world. . . . Mourad Lahlou’s beautiful debut cookbook, Mourad: New Moroccan, belongs in this exalted category.
—BookPage
“Lahlou takes Moroccan classics, such as couscous and preserved lemons, and adapts them in new and unusual ways.”
—Publishers Weekly, starred review
