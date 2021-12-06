A Groundbreaking Approach to Food Allergies and Sensitivities
A breathtaking one in five people in the U.S. has a health condition related to food—from disruptive sensitivities and intolerances to serious allergic reactions that can send them to the ER. These food-related problems are on a historic rise across all ages. And the spectrum of these ailments is wide and deep, with many tricky “masqueraders” in the mix to create a lot of confusion, potential misdiagnoses, and faulty or poor treatment—and immeasurable suffering for millions of people. The good news: Dr. Ruchi Gupta, on the front lines of this silent epidemic, now shares revolutionary research from her lab and clinical practice. In Food Without Fear, Dr. Gupta illuminates this misunderstood spectrum and offers a new approach to managing adverse reactions to food with a practical plan to end the misery and enjoy eating with ease.
This panoramic view empowers you to know what questions to ask your doctor to get the correct diagnosis. From debunking common myths (an allergy and an intolerance aren’t the same thing—but both can have life-threatening consequences) to identifying masqueraders, to understanding triggers (including environmental factors), as well as the microbiome’s role in adverse food reactions, these pages hold the answers. Using a framework of Identify and Empower, Treat, Manage and Prevent, and Thrive, Food Without Fear offers hope, help—and food freedom—to the millions of people who so need it.
Developed by world-renowned researcher Dr. Ruchi Gupta, this revolutionary spectrum approach empowers and informs so you can take charge of your health. In Food Without Fear, you’ll learn:
- The differences between an allergy and an intolerance or sensitivity
- What “masqueraders” are and how to identify them
- Which health conditions are mistaken for food allergies—
- The top offenders that can spark an allergy attack or intolerance
- The surprising allergies on the rise (think red meat and exercise)
- The potential connections between genetics, environmental exposures, and risk for developing food-related conditions
- How to S.T.O.P. the misery and chart your healthy path forward
"Each of us has a unique relationship with food. And beyond the simple consideration of fats, carbs, protein and micronutrients like vitamins and minerals, food serves as a powerful source of information for our bodies. Food Without Fear explores how our individual uniqueness plays into how we respond to the information that our food choices purvey. And the dichotomy between “good” and “bad” foods is explored through the lenses of both leading edge science as well as our food-related responses. Both these data sets empower the reader with tools to optimize food choices and pave the way for a healthier life."—David Perlmutter, MD, Fellow, American College of Nutrition, author, #1 New York Times bestseller Grain Brain and Brain Wash