Ruchi Gupta, MD, MPH

Dr. Ruchi Gupta is a Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at Northwestern Medicine and has more than 15 years of experience as a board-certified pediatrician in private practice and respected health researcher. She is the director of the Science and Outcomes of Allergy and Asthma Research Team (SOAAR) and is a clinical attending at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital Chicago. With a medical degree from the University of Louisville and a Masters in Public Health from Harvard, Dr. Gupta is world-renowned for her groundbreaking research in the areas of food allergy and asthma epidemiology. In 2018, Dr. Gupta was awarded the “Mary Ann and J. Milburn Smith Research Professorship for a Sr. Scientist in Child Health Research” chair at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago’s Research Scholar Investiture Ceremony.



Kristin Loberg has a lengthy list of successful collaborations with eleven New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestsellers to her credit. Kristin earned her degree from Cornell University, and lives in Los Angeles. She is a member of the Author’s Guild, PEN, and teaches an intensive proposal-writing workshop at UCLA annually.



