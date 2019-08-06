Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Vintage Washer/Dryer Journal
Add a touch of offbeat appeal to your stationery rotation with this vintage-inspired washer/dryer journal, featuring classic-cool colors, adorable illustrations, and a split binding that gives two distinct areas for writing! Keep your “dirty laundry” tucked away in the washing machine, while your big dreams and goals get the “fluff and fold” treatment in the dryer. Show off your mid-century aesthetic and keep everything organized with the cheeky, on-trend Vintage Washer/Dryer Journal.
This journal features:
- Split hardcover binding treatment; journal cover and interior pages are divided into two distinct sections that can be opened independently.
- Full-color illustrations throughout the interior.
- Matte laminate cover with spot gloss on “metal” elements.
