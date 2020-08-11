Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Meet Me in Barefoot Bay
2-in-1 Edition with Barefoot in the Sand and Barefoot in the Rain
“Get ready for nonstop fun” (Susan Mallery) with two flirty and fun beach romances from New York Times bestselling author Roxanne St. Claire — together for the first time in print!Read More
BAREFOOT IN THE SAND
When a hurricane roars through Lacey Armstrong’s home, she decides the rubble is a chance to finally achieve her dreams. Nothing is going to distract her from running her own hotel — not even the hot, younger architect eager to work alongside her. Both have experienced heartbreak in the past, but after meeting Lacey, Clay Walker can’t imagine his life without the headstrong beauty. Clay has until the end of the project to build Lacey’s trust in their future together — one that will last forever.
BAREFOOT IN THE RAIN
When scandal strikes for celebrity life coach Jocelyn Bloom, she hides in the one place no one would think to search. But her hometown is nothing like she remembers. Her father is a shell of the man he once was, and Will Palmer, the man who broke her heart, is his caretaker. Jocelyn’s return brings back old feelings for them both, but her presence also unearths the turmoil that once led to her leaving. Jocelyn has guided countless clients to happiness — but can she and Will learn to let go of their own past to find a sunny new future, together?
Trade Paperback
Praise
"Pack this one in your beach bag and get ready for nonstop fun."—Susan Mallery, New York Times bestselling author, on Barefoot in the Sand
"Readers will be delighted."—Library Journal on Barefoot in the Sand
"With Roxanne St. Claire, you are guaranteed a powerful, sexy and provocative read."
—Carly Phillips, New York Times bestselling author
"St. Claire writes books that keep the reader engrossed in the story from cover to cover."—Booklist