Meet Me in Barefoot Bay

Fall in love with two "lovely, lush, and layered" beach romances from a renowned New York Times bestselling author (Kristan Higgins) — together for the first time in print!



Barefoot in the Sand



When a hurricane roars through Lacey Armstrong's home, she decides the rubble is a chance to finally achieve her dreams. Nothing is going to distract her from running her own hotel—not even the hot, younger architect eager to work alongside her. Both have experienced heartbreak in the past, but after meeting Lacey, Clay Walker can't imagine his life without her. Clay has until the end of the project to build Lacey's trust in their future together—one that will last forever.



Barefoot in the Rain



When scandal strikes for celebrity life coach Jocelyn Bloom, she hides in the one place no one would think to search: Barefoot Bay. But her hometown is nothing like she remembers. Her father is a shell of the man he once was, and Will Palmer, the man who broke her heart, is his caretaker. Jocelyn's return brings back old feelings for them both, but her presence also unearths the turmoil that once led to her leaving. Jocelyn has guided countless clients to happiness-but can she and Will learn to let go of their own past to find a sunny new future together?