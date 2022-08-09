Orders over $45 ship FREE
The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill
Description
On Prospect Hill, you can get nearly anything you want from the Fae—if you know how to ask and if you can pay the price.
There is no magic on Prospect Hill—or anywhere else, for that matter. But just on the other side of the veil is the world of the Fae, and all their magic. Generations ago, the first farmers on Prospect Hill learned to bargain small trades to make their lives a little easier—a bit of glass to find something lost, a cup of milk for better layers in the chicken coop.
Much of that old wisdom has been lost as the riverboats gave way to the rail lines and the farmers took work at the copper works and the cotton mill. Alaine Fairborn’s family, however, was always superstitious, and she still hums the rhymes to find her lost shoe and ensure dry weather on her sister Delphine’s wedding day.
But when Delphine confides her new husband is not the man she thought he was, Alaine will stop at nothing to help her sister escape his abuse. Small bargains buy them time, but the progress of locomotives and factories hasn’t given way to equitable laws for women. A major bargain is needed, but the price for sweeping change may be more than they’re willing to pay.
Praise
Previous praise for Rowenna Miller:
"A gorgeous weave of romantic fantasy and urgent politics."?Anna Smith Spark, author of The Court of Broken Knives
"Miller places immigrant ambition and women's lives at the heart of her magical tale of politics and revolution. I was utterly enchanted by this unique, clever and subtly fierce fantasy."?Tasha Suri, author of The Jasmine Throne
"Miller deftly weaves a thrilling tale of revolution and turmoil in a complex fantasy world."?Cass Morris, author of From Unseen Fire
"Miller caps off the Unraveled Kingdom trilogy with a seamless blend of magic and heart, all under the cloud of war and revolution. Smart, thrilling, and full of charm, Rule is the perfect sendoff for the tale of Sophie Balstrade."?Mike Chen, author of Here and Now and Then
"A delight, woven through with rich detail. Magic, sewing, and an achingly good romance -- what's not to love? A deeply satisfying read. I'm dying for the next one!"?Alexandra Rowland, author of A Conspiracy of Truths
"One of the best novels I've read this year! Torn is masterfully written -- full of fascinating politics and compelling characters in a vividly rendered, troubled city. Sophie is a believable, layered, and wonderful heroine; her journey from ordinary to extraordinary is a joy to read. I absolutely loved this book!"?Sarah Beth Durst —--
