Rosemary Gladstar's Herbal Healing for Men

Herbalist Rosemary Gladstar – author of dozens of books, including Herbs for Children's Health, Herbs for Stress & Anxiety, and Fire Cider! – now offers wellness expertise specifically for men. Dozens of delicious and simple formulas address men’s most common health concerns, including sexual vitality, prostate well-being, stress reduction, and heart health. An A-to-Z compendium of ailments shows you how to treat them effectively using a variety of safe, easy, all-natural remedies. In-depth profiles of 29 herbs explain how men will benefit from each and give clear instructions for preparation and usage.