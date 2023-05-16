Golfing with God

ONE

There are 8,187 golf courses in heaven, and new ones being built even as I write this. Given the fact that golf has been around for five hundred years, and tens of millions of people played the game while they were on earth, that might seem like a relatively small number. But the fact is—how can I say this politely—for one reason or another, a fair percentage of golfers never make it to paradise.

It is true, though, that some world-class course architects call that place home, and God keeps them busy designing and building new eighteen-hole layouts. This is one of the surprising things I want to tell you about heaven: People bring their skills up there with them. Which doesn't mean that if you were a secretary or a surgeon on earth—and hated it—God forces you to answer phones or cut out gallbladders to earn your keep. That would be more like hell, if such a place actually existed … but I'll get into the structure of things more as I go on. For the purposes of this story, the point is that we carry our talents beyond the grave—and most of our quirks and flaws, as well. Heaven isn't nearly as static as I thought it would be. People change and grow there, too. Even God does, to a certain extent, which is something I still find difficult to understand.

There are 8,187 golf courses in heaven, and, as you'd probably guess, some exceptionally fine players. I'm not allowed to name names. I can tell you, though, that God is one of those players. I almost said "God Himself is one of those players," but something you often hear in heaven is that God isn't really a He. That is, according to those longtime residents who claim to know, sometimes He's a He, and other times He's a She, and many times God takes a form that cannot be described as either. Until my most recent visit, I had no experience of this myself. I had glimpsed God, once, just as I arrived, but it was a perfunctory greeting. Quick handshake at the gate type of arrangement. After that, I was left pretty much on my own, surrounded more by rumors of God than by any actual presence. But it turns out that rumors are quite accurate in heaven, and the self-proclaimed experts maintain that not only is God neither He nor She, but He can't be pinned down to any one race or ethnic group. Even His age is a matter of debate: the white-haired patriarch? Matriarch? Beautiful young thing? God likes to play with superficial details like that. After a while, people say, you learn to recognize Him or Her by something else, some aura of grace or sudden gust of power. But God is famous for His sense of humor. He likes to keep you off balance if She can.

So God golfs. That should come as no surprise to golfers. It isn't true, as some people in heaven like to suggest, that God also bowls, figure skates, and throws darts. God is busy. When He decides to cut Himself some slack He heads out to one of these 8,187 courses, often disguising Himself. He does not play Ping-Pong. He does not watch TV.

As I said, we carry our talents beyond the thin dark curtain of death. If we enjoyed the work we did, God gives us some of that work to do in paradise. For instance, I was a golf professional, a teacher of the game and a fairly good player in my best days. Never quite good enough to make it as a regular on the PGA tour, though I did climb up onto that exalted plateau for four seasons and I did have my moments even there. Nor was I ever famous as a teacher … outside my small home territory. None of my students went on to win major championships, though I like to think they played better after working with me, and enjoyed the game more.

I was devoted to my craft, and loved it, and over the years there were a few hundred people who claimed I had fixed their swing when it seemed beyond repair. In fact, that was sort of my specialty, if you will: rehabilitating golf swings that were once quite good but had been poisoned by some mysterious demon.

There are no secrets in heaven, and I suppose my earthly reputation, such as it was, got around. In any case, one perfect spring morning during my most recent residency in the higher realms, I was sitting out on my perfectly comfortable patio in front of my perfectly comfortable condominium, looking out at the thirteenth green of one of heaven's more modest layouts, the El Rancho Obispo Country Club, when a middle-aged man came striding across my lawn, walked up and sat opposite me. He had a worried look on his face, something you don't often see in heaven.

"You're Herman Fins-Winston, aren't you?" he said, by way of an introduction.

I had never liked my name during my previous incarnation on earth; in fact, I'd been embarrassed by it. Upon moving to the United States from Great Britain (another long story, that), I'd asked everyone to call me Hank Winston. And, once in heaven, I continued to introduce myself as Hank, so it had been a while since I'd heard the Herman or the Fins-Winston thing. In any case, I winced, nodded, asked my unexpected guest if he wanted a cup of cappuccino (things are rather informal in heaven; there we walk on other people's lawns; we couple and separate more easily than on earth, though certain relationships persist for very long periods of time indeed).

My guest shook his head impatiently. "Julian Ever," he said, as if I'd asked. "You've heard of me, I imagine."

"Everyone's heard of you, but no one seems to know what you actually look like."

This remark drew a small smile. On that day at least, Julian Ever was an odd-looking fellow, thin, tall, handsome in an offbeat way, with green eyes, a long, elfin nose, and powerful hands.

"'God's lieutenant' is what they call you around the pro shop," I added.

Julian blinked disingenuously, as if he'd never heard the phrase before, then leaned in a little closer, let the smile fall from his face, and said: "Listen, I don't have a lot of time."

I laughed. But Mr. Ever did not seem to be joking.

"You were a golf pro in your last life on earth, isn't that so?" he asked.

"It is."

"A famous teacher?"

"No, not famous. In local circles I had something of a reputation, you see, but—"

"Pennsylvania, wasn't it?"

"Yes, outside of Bethlehem."

"God wonders why you never moved south."

"Well, the move from Britain to America was traumatic enough, and, in good years, when my wife and I were still together and happy, we used to go to Miami for a month in winter."

"But … permanently, as they say. Why didn't you move there permanently, to a place where you could play more often?"

I shrugged. "British roots, you see. We're not used to the bright sun."

"You don't have some kind of a bias against the South?"

"What?" I said. "No. Not that I—"

"You're not biased, racially, are you?"

"What are you talking about? Of course not."

Julian seemed satisfied with this honest answer to his bizarre question, and I had the feeling he had been mainly checking to see if I had, in fact, been born in Great Britain. I'd known other prospective clients to do the same thing. Just being born in the place where the magnificent game of golf had been invented, it seemed, gave one a certain authority.

"Well, I have a teaching opportunity for you, if you're interested. Very special student."

I'd heard of other pros being asked to do small jobs now and then. It sometimes happened that a former PGA star would suddenly discover—even in heaven this happens, believe me—that he was pushing all his long irons to the right, or that his putting stroke had turned sour and he couldn't make an eight-footer to save his soul. What would happen then would be that his angel—yes, such spirits do exist—would go in search of just the right teacher, and the teacher would straighten things out, receive a token payment—some favor to be named later—and get that old satisfaction we remembered from the blue planet, where one had to work for one's keep. I'd never been approached in such a manner, but so many of my friends had that it wasn't a terrific surprise. The surprising part was that Julian Ever himself had come to ask me. God's lieutenant. He could have gotten any teaching pro in heaven to do him any favor he asked.

"Why me?" I couldn't keep from saying.

"Because you're the best."

Flattery, in case you haven't already noticed, is a big part of heavenly conversations. I dislike it, personally. I've always preferred British understatement and modesty. But longtime residents told me you get accustomed to it in time, even come to enjoy the forms it can take, the creative possibilities of exaggeration. It is the closest thing heaven has to outright lying, which, of course, does not exist there.

"Who is the client?"

"I can't say until I'm sure you'll commit."

"But there are no secrets in paradise. You have to say."

"At my level there are secrets. Are you interested in the job or not? The payment will be that you get to design a course of your own."

Against my own will I took in a sharp breath. I sat staring at him for a moment, looking for a wink, a quick smile, anything to signal that this was all some kind of a joke being played on me by my friends at the clubhouse. "I know nothing about designing," I said.

"Right, but it's been your secret dream for a long time, hasn't it?"

"It has. Forever."

Another wry grin. "That's the payment then, and it's not something we offer just anybody. Some new land is being created to the west of here—another ocean, with sandy rolling soil nearby. The climate will be rather like Wales—windy and never too hot—but without any rain during the day. So you'll make a links course there, along the sandy shore, if you want to. A yes or no answer if you'd be so kind, Mr. Fins-Winston."

I'd always been partial to links courses. I said: "Yes."

"Fine." He eyed my cappuccino. "Very good. I can now tell you who the client is."

"It must be someone very—"

"It's God," Julian Ever said, and if I live for a billion years I shall never forget the sound of that syllable echoing around my little patio in the heavenly light.

"God? But God plays perfectly. God invented the golf swing. He—"

"Change into your golf attire," Julian said. "We leave in four minutes."

TWO

You can imagine my state of mind. Those minutes had a dreamlike quality about them, a sense of unreality that is very unusual in heaven, where events tend to have clear, sharp edges. I changed into chinos and my best striped jersey, and when I went back out onto the patio, Julian had retreated toward the course and was sitting behind the wheel of a gold-trimmed golf cart, gesturing impatiently. I climbed in beside him and he took off as if he'd been a Grand Prix race-car driver in one of his past lives.

"I've never seen anyone hurry in heaven," I said nervously, holding onto the edge of the gilded roof with one hand.

"God is impatient."

"But that's impossible."

Julian turned his eyes to me for so long that he nearly drove off the gravel path. "Listen," he said, facing forward again and jerking once at the wheel to keep us from careening into a ditch. "If you're going to work with Him you're going to have to get rid of all these assumptions. The universes move incredibly slowly to His eye. The suns and planets twirl as if mired in honey. People learn their lessons over thousands of lives, when, in fact, those lessons seem to Him almost absurdly basic, ridiculously simple. In His frustration, He keeps sending saints, saviors, and various kinds of prophets down to speed up the process. People listen for a while, some of them, then keep forgetting what they've been taught and start reverting to old habits—hatred, greed, murder, war, and so on. Plus, on top of all that, He's been playing golf perfectly since the day He invented it. And when I use the word perfectly I mean exactly that. Now, suddenly, as of yesterday morning, something has gone terribly wrong."

"What?"

"I'll let Him describe it."

"So He is a man."

"Today, yes."

We rocketed down beside the eighteenth fairway at El Rancho Obispo, took a left past the clubhouse, and raced off along a path I had never seen there before that moment—and, in my seven years in paradise, I'd played at El Rancho thousands of times. The path led through some gorgeous almond-colored hills with snow-topped mountains in the far western background. Newly created land, it seemed to me, though I hadn't been in paradise long enough to be able to know for sure what was new and what wasn't. Rocking side to side in our souped-up golf cart, we crested one of these hills and skidded to a stop beside a helicopter, its blades already turning. The redheaded woman in the pilot's seat was pleased as could be, you could see it on her face. She was flying for God.

We crouched, sprinted, climbed up into the copter like soldiers under fire, and lifted off. On earth, I'd always been afraid of flying, but one of the nice things about heaven is that, though you remember your fears, they no longer have any power over you. There are people there who indulge this freedom. Former agoraphobics who attend every festival, every sporting event, every crowded theater they can find. Men who were afraid of any sort of romantic commitment but now spend three or four hundred years with the same woman, just to see what it feels like. Women who suffered for dozens of lifetimes from a terrible fear of drowning, and now they're the ones you see taking junkets to new oceans as soon as they're created, or swimming laps in the various indoor and outdoor Olympic pools. From what I understand, this infatuation with your own fearlessness doesn't usually last very long—a few centuries at most—and some souls don't experience it at all.

I enjoyed the helicopter ride, though I was a bit nervous about my assignment, if that's what it could be called. We flew a long distance, over the snow-topped mountains and into what seemed to me truly ancient land. It was green and gently rolling, fields of grain, orchards with fruit weighing down the limbs. Looking at it you had the sense that souls had been walking the paths and picking from the trees for a very long time indeed. Julian must have noticed my interest. He leaned in close, gestured down at the luxurious pastures with his long nose, and shouted in my ear, "Eden."

The pilot looked at me over her shoulder and smiled.

"You're joking," I said to Julian Ever.

"I don't joke."

Another few minutes and we touched down next to what turned out to be the first tee of what is undoubtedly still the most beautiful, and most difficult, golf course I have ever seen. The fairways were magnificent, glistening, perfectly groomed and shaped in gentle curves that moved right and left over hundreds of little valleys and mounds. Far far ahead I could make out the first green, tucked impossibly into a grove of white birches, with only the tiniest of openings in front, and deep pot bunkers all around.

"God's home course," Julian said. And then, pointing with his nose again: "There's the practice green. I'm leaving you now, have to be off on another errand, but I'll check back from time to time to see how things are progressing."

"But where is He?" I whispered.

"You'll find Him."

"But how?"

Julian and his beautiful pilot zoomed off without answering, leaving me standing in a whirlwind of fertile dust.

The practice green had something like four hundred holes to it—the flags in those holes were festooned with the colors and symbols of all the nations that had ever existed—and it must have covered a full acre. It didn't really surprise me to see that the sod was without blemish, that there were new balls and gleaming clubs lined up on the apron, in racks, for the taking. Three other people were knocking putts around, a husband-and-wife pair and a solitary man. I didn't pay them much attention at first. To make good use of my time and to show God that I wasn't in the least bit worried about meeting Him (these are the kinds of things you find yourself doing in His presence), I took one of the gleaming putters from its rack, picked out three balls (the brand I'd used when on earth, but, of course, I can't tell you the name; in heaven, for reasons I'm sure you'll understand, golfers are not allowed to endorse), and began practicing my four-footers. Plunk, the first one dropped in beneath the flag for ancient Greece. Plunk, plunk, the second and third. I moved over to the Soviet flag, just for fun, brought the ball back to six feet, and it was the same. Uphill, downhill, fast and slow putts, straight ones and big breakers—everything I touched went straight into the center of the cup like a frightened white animal racing for its burrow. I'd had days like that on earth. In fact, putting had always been the strong point of my game, so I knew this was something more than heavenly magic.

Still, a run like that doesn't happen every day, even in paradise. I became so absorbed in the natural fluid ease of my putting stroke that I failed to notice that the husband and wife had left the green. When I did finally miss a putt—a thirty-footer with a nasty sharp break at the end, aimed for a flag from one of the Atlantis colonies—I looked up and saw (strange that I hadn't noticed before) that the other person still on the green was an older fellow with wild white hair pushing out on all sides. "Einstein," was my first thought, because it seemed somehow proper that he should be up there, in a privileged section of the promised land. The fellow was sinking putts, too, most of them anyway, but muttering to himself in an unhappy tone. I stopped and watched. He had a beautiful stroke, though his attire left something to be desired. Shaggy, wrinkled old blue chinos and a threadbare jersey, no cap, no socks. Even the shoes were a bit unorthodox: plain white with blue stitching at the seams. I supposed it was Einstein after all, the eccentric genius. The muttering was likely some new theory he was working on.

He was putting with one ball. Four-footers, eight-footers, more four-footers. He was having a little trouble with some of the shorter putts, I noticed. After a few minutes, I decided to walk over and make conversation while waiting for God to show.

"Beautiful stroke," I said, and when he looked up the light in his eyes very nearly bowled me over. There was a clear force there, the kind of otherworldly gleam you might glimpse once in your life, for just a moment, at twilight, over the surface of a calm sea. But the voice that came out of his old mouth did not match that light at all. It was gritty and coarse, a smoker's voice, a drinker's.

"Worthless," he grumbled. "I'm worthless. I'm finished."

"Hank Winston," I said, holding out a hand that was suddenly trembling.

He took the hand, squeezed once in a kind way, and said, grumpily, "God."

"I … I … I …"

He watched me for a moment and a tiny smile burned the edges of His mouth.

"My friends call me Hank," I managed, at last, dumbly repeating myself.

"Nonsense," He said, in that same grumpy tone. "You were given a fine name at your last birth; you shouldn't be ashamed of it. Look at me, look at all the ridiculous things I've been called over the centuries. You don't see me shying away from any of them. Be proud of your name, Fins-Winston." He brushed back his wild white hair with one hand. "Now, listen, we have work. The tee's open. Grab a set of clubs and let's go. I'm in a slump like nothing anyone has seen in a million years and you're going to make my game right again, or I'm going to quit the damn sport forever and take up needlepoint."

THREE

God stepped out on the tee (even now, even after all the time I spent in the Holy Presence, it still seems strange to write those words) and without the smallest hesitation, without even a single waggle, He drew His driver back and hit a shot that my former contemporary the great Ben Hogan would have given anything in the world to have been able to hit, just once in his career. The sound of the club striking the ball—I can tell you that God uses the old-fashioned persimmon woods—was like an artillery round hitting the trunk of a tree two feet from your ear. Crr-ACK! The ball rocketed away from the tee about a foot inside the treeline at the fairway's right edge. For a moment I thought it would brush the limbs there, that God's problem was that He was blocking everything to the right. But He'd put what we call "drawspin" on it, which means it began to turn gently leftward, toward the middle. It rose and rose, curling slightly, seemed to hang at its apex for several seconds, then dropped neatly onto the perfect carpet of green fairway, dead center, 390 yards out.

"You, now," He said gruffly, brushing back His hair. "Hit."

"I thought I was just here to give a lesson."

"I want a playing partner, not just a teacher. Hit, I tell you."

One does not disobey a direct command from the Lord—not in heaven, at least. Why this is so, I'm not exactly sure. I mean, I and most of my circle of friends had broken moral laws on earth, flagrantly in fact, but it was just something we didn't consider doing in heaven. I suppose it was because all doubt had been removed from the equation: There's no chance of not believing in an afterlife when you are, in fact, part of it.

Certainly there was no chance of me not believing in God—not after a 390-yard tee shot with a persimmon driver. But He was rougher than I'd expected, more ragged around the edges, a sort of stevedore with flashing eyes.

I can tell you this, too: After what I'd just witnessed, it wasn't easy to stand up on that tee, knowing I was there to help Him. Still, I'd had some practice dealing with nervousness on earth. I'd talked to my best pupils about it hundreds of times, and so I simply followed my own advice. The tendency is to shorten the swing, to worry about making an error, to keep your body from doing what it naturally wants to do. You can't stand over the ball too long; you can't try to steer it. You just have to get up there, settle yourself for a second or two, stare at the ball as if it might jump up and bite you at any second, trust your body, and make a nice, big, easy swing.

I did that. My ball flight actually took the same route as God's, a little right-to-lefter. But, compared to His shot, mine looked like something a teenager might be proud of, 255–60 yards at best.

"Decent ball," God said. "No carts at Eden Hills. The game was invented to be walked. Any objection?"

"No." And then, after a moment, I added, "Your majesty."

God looked at me and smirked. "Oh, come on," He said.

"But, the second commandment?"

"Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain, I remember it," He said, with just the smallest glint of good humor in His voice now. "A good friend of mine wrote that one up for me. It doesn't apply here. There's no such thing as 'in vain' here, you see. And I have no name in any case. Just God will be fine. The only rule around me is No fuss."

"No fuss?"

"That's the only real commandment … after you learn to stop hurting people, which I assume you've done or you wouldn't be up here in the first place."

Assume, I thought. Assume? Don't You know? Haven't You been keeping track of me all these years?

I said nothing, haunted, for the thousandth time, by the notion that I didn't really belong in heaven, that my ascension had been a clerical error, that one day soon I'd be found out and sent packing.

I picked up my bag. God hoisted His onto one shoulder. As we strode up the beautiful fairway I saw that although He had taken on the face and hair color of an older man, there were tremendous muscles in His shoulders and forearms, and He walked with the springy step worthy of a twenty-year-old Olympic gymnast. We went along for two hundred yards in silence.

"Judging from that tee shot, and the putts I saw You hitting on the green, I'd say Your game doesn't need much help. Is this some kind of a trick? A test?"

Again, He shot me a nasty look with the hint of a grin beneath it. "I don't test," He said. "And I don't play tricks."

Well, You could have fooled me and a few billion other people, I thought, but I did not say that either. Strange as this may sound, I could tell that God had something on His mind, that He was legitimately troubled. As a pro, on earth, I'd always had an especially good intuition about my clients' state of mind. And I had always taken my responsibilities extremely seriously, sometimes worrying over a particular twelve- or twenty-eight-handicapper so much that, in the middle of supper, I'd go to the phone, make a call, and offer a suggestion I hadn't thought of on the practice range. This inability to leave my work on the course was part of the reason why my one attempt at marriage had ended in failure. There were other reasons; I don't really want to get into them now. The fact was that I'd been asked to help God Himself—the reality of it was still sinking in—and I wasn't about to fail to pay attention.

That first hole at Eden Hills, it turned out, was a 666-yard par four named Serpent's Advance. My "decent" tee shot had left me 400 yards out. There was nothing to do but take out a three metal and blast away. My shot went straight, at least, 225 yards, so that I was, after two hits, just a little ways farther up the fairway than God's ball after one. We walked silently up to it. I stood back and watched. He took out His eight iron and, again, without any hesitation, blasted the ball into orbit. A huge divot followed after it, flying probably thirty yards. The ball seemed to go twenty stories into the air, hover there as if eyeballing the pin, then it dropped down between the tops of the birch trees less than a club length from the hole. An eight iron, I thought, from 270 yards! My God!

"Nice," I said.

God replaces his divots.